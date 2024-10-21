As if falling to 1-6 weren't enough, the Cleveland Browns also have to deal with Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury sustained in their Week 7 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. While Watson buried his face in his hands, the fans at Huntington Bank Field broke into cheers, celebrating the quarterback's demise even as his teammates stood beside him as medical staff placed him on the cart. The Browns' season has effectively been over for weeks, partly due to Deshaun Watson's dismal play, but his teammates, including backup Jameis Winston, took offense to the fans celebrating his injury.

“The way I was raised, I was taught to love no matter the circumstances, especially for people who do right by you,” the backup said, who had formed a tight relationship with Watson since the Browns signed Winston last May. “I'm grateful that I had a chance to serve Deshaun.”

Winston then explained why the fans' reactions upset him.

“But I am very upset with the reaction to a man,” he said, “who has had the world against him for the past for years and he put his body and his life on the line for this city. Every single day. Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen to him–he committed every single day that I've been here, to be the best that he can be for his team.”

Browns fans celebrating injury

Moreover, Jameis Winston continued defending Deshaun Watson from the reaction of Browns fans during the Bengals game.

“I do not want the treatment that [Watson] has received from these passionate fans,” Winston added. “When I first got here I knew these were some amazing fans, but Deshaun was treated badly…. So I'm gonna support him. I'm gonna life him up. And I'm gonna be there for him, because I see the way he fights. I see the way that he works. And I know who he is as a person and as an NFL quarterback.”

After the game, Browns coach Kyle Stefanski said that Watson suffered a non-contact Achilles injury. While he needs more testing to confirm, the injury might have ended his season.

Stefanski also echoed Winston's sentiments about fans booing Watson and celebrating his injury.

“I don't think it's ever OK to cheer when someone's injured,” he said, via Daniel Oyefusi for ESPN. “I'm sure it's not every person in the building doing that, but it's disappointing.”

Likewise, Myles Garrett also called out fans for their actions on Sunday. The fans may have reacted that way partly due to Watson's off-field legal issues coupled with his poor play this season.

Even Rob Gronkowski wanted the Browns to bench Watson earlier in the season and give Winston the chance to give the team some spark, but evidently it's already too late.

Still, fans celebrating Watson's injury solely because of his performance might want to remember that football is just a game.