The Cleveland Browns have had a dreadful 2024 season. Cleveland is now on a five-game losing streak after falling to Cincinnati 21-14 in Week 7. To make matters worse, their starting QB suffered a major injury that looks to have long-term implications.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered an apparent Achilles injury on a non-contact play with less than two minutes before halftime. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that it was an Achilles injury. Browns fans booed Watson after he went down, likely in response to his off-the-field legal issues.

This rubbed Browns defense end Myles Garrett the wrong way. Garrett gave a strongly-worded message to the Browns fanbase during the postgame press conference.

“It was hard with the reaction that the fans gave,” Garrett said. “Whether it's an opponent who goes down or one of our own, we do boo. We don't boo guys who are injured on the field. Especially when the cart comes out. We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns [and as Browns fans] to boo anyone in their downfall.”

Garrett claimed that fans should not treat Watson poorly despite his off-the-field controversies.

“It could be a season-altering or career-altering injury,” Garrett continued. “The man's not perfect, none of us are expected to be perfect. We can't judge him for what he does [on or off the field] because I can't cast a stone from my glass house. But we need to do better. We need to do better on the football field and do better as fans. For having some empathy for a man who is doing the best he can, and did the best he can up until this point. We have to be better.”

What will Browns do after Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury?

Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury will likely end his 2024 season. Fans were rooting for Watson's failure and now they got exactly what they wanted.

That means the next question is: what will the Browns do at QB to try and replace Deshaun Watson?

There are several different directions the Browns could take at QB.

The first is nothing. Cleveland has both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston on the roster, either of whom could take over the starting job. However, failing to add another competent body to the QB room would basically be giving up on the season. Though this may not be the worst thing for the future of the franchise.

The Browns could also consider trading for a QB who could immediately come in and start. Some options include Joe Flacco, Bryce Young, Gardner Minshew, and Russell Wilson. However, at 1-6 it feels unlikely that the Browns will spend assets to try and stay competitive for the rest of the season.

Finally, Cleveland could sign someone like Ryan Tannehill who could take over for the rest of the season. However, this may be the least likely route because the Browns job is not very attractive.

It will be interesting to watch the Browns over the next week to see how they respond to Watson's gruesome injury.