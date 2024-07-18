During Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s second 7-on-7 football invitational tournament, Glenville football coach Ted Ginn Sr. and his players gathered around him at Berea-Midpark High School’s Roehm Athletic Complex. Ginn approached Watson with a case containing one of the Tarblooders’ 2022 state championship rings, extending his hand in a gesture of recognition.

Back in December, Glenville secured a 38-3 victory over Kettering Archbishop Alter to successfully defend their state championship and bring the title back to Cleveland.

“I appreciate y'all. You see that right there? I'm going to get y'all one of those Super Bowl [rings]…we got to make that happen. We need two rings by the end of the year, man.” Watson said via News5 Cleveland, promising the Tarblooders their very own Super Bowl rings.

Deshaun Watson receiving a gift from the Glenville Tarblooders

During their back-to-back title victories, Watson supported Glenville and bought them their state championship rings.

“We love you so much man and it's a blessing for you to be here. And I'd like to present you with the state ring,” Ginn Sr. said while addressing Deshaun Watson

Tarblooders head coach Ginn Sr., expressed that Watson's event brings excitement to the players and contributes to the team's offensive improvement.

Last year, Watson organized his first 7-on-7 Tournament in Northeast Ohio, uniting hundreds of high school players for summer workouts and competition.

Deshaun Watson's second football invitational

Watson's second annual event took place at Berea-Midpark on Wednesday morning, gathering over 300 student-athletes from 16 local schools to compete in the one-day tournament.

The tournament featured teams such as Akron Buchtel, Akron East, Austintown Fitch, Bedford, Benedictine, Berea-Midpark, Brush, Canton South, Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Rhodes, Kirtland, Maple Heights, Shaker Heights, Villa Angela-St. Joseph, and Glenville.

Teams faced off throughout the morning, battling for their places in the single-elimination championship tournament scheduled for the afternoon.

The Tarblooders made it to the finals of Watson’s 7-on-7 tournament for the second consecutive year. In the previous year, they lost in the finals to Archbishop Hoban in Watson’s inaugural event, which he organized in collaboration with the Browns and his Deshaun Watson Foundation.

In this year's tournament, Glenville fell against Kirtland in the finals of the 16-team event with a fourth-down touchdown pass and successful two-point conversion in the final minute.

The Hornets, defending state champions in Division VI, pulled off an upset victory over Glenville, who had defeated them in last year’s semifinals in Akron.

Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper for the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson continues to emphasize that he feels physically great, stating to reporters on Wednesday that he has been throwing daily. However, he has not disclosed whether he has been fully cleared for camp, following his limited participation in just six games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

With Cleveland's aspirations for 2024 heavily dependent on Watson's health and his connection with his receiving corps, there is concern that he and Amari Cooper could miss out on crucial preparation time if the Browns do not reach an agreement with the wide receiver soon.

All indications suggest that the Browns will reach a deal with Cooper in the near future.

Watson is scheduled to join the other veterans for training camp on July 23, following the rookies who report on July 22. The Browns will commence their training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia later that week.