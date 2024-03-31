Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had his season cut short last year after he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder in November. An MRI revealed Watson had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. Team doctors determined Watson needed immediate surgery to avoid further structural damage.
Now, the Browns quarterback says his rehab is progressing well, per Jeff Schudel of the News Herald.
“The situation is good,” Watson said. “We’re in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth.
“As long as I’m feeling well and the doctors and (physical therapists) and everyone are on the same page, we’re in a good spot.”
Hopefully, Watson's progression continues as planned with no setbacks.
After a promising start to his career with the Houston Texans, the 28-year-old has struggled to stay healthy during his two years with the Browns.
He had a stellar 2020-21 campaign with Houston which prompted him to sign a five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland after he was traded during the offseason. Watson racked up a career-high 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 games.
Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate the same production since arriving in Cleveland. In 2022-23, he played six games for the Browns, throwing for 1,102 yards and seven TDs. He totaled 1,115 yards and six TDs during the 2023-24 season before his injury.
The Browns need a healthy Deshaun Watson
The Browns added former New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston as insurance in case Watson is somehow unable to be ready for the start of the season or suffers further injury. While Winston is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, Cleveland is counting on Watson to be the player they expected when they traded for him.
He won't be without help. The Browns also added ex-Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy during the 2024 NFL free agency period.
In 2022-23, he showed everyone why he was a highly touted receiver prospect, with a career-high 972 yards and six TDs in 15 games.
Nevertheless, Jeudy's last year could not convince the Broncos to keep him. He comes off of a 2023-24 season with 758 yards and two TDs.
Addressing the media at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Florida, per Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski conveyed a tone of cautious optimism. Reflecting on Watson's journey, Stefanski highlighted not the quarterback's proven ability, but the pivotal aspect of his availability.
“Just the plays that he's made for us over these years, I've seen it from him. So yeah, of course, keeping him healthy, keeping him on the field is really important. And he wants that too. He's so competitive, so he's really attacking this rehab so he's ready to go ASAP.”
One such moment, as Stefanski recounted, was Watson's performance against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 10 game. Nursing a high ankle sprain and a broken glenoid in his shoulder, Watson managed a flawless second half, going 14 of 14 for 134 yards and a touchdown.
“I've seen it from Deshaun, we've seen it from Deshaun,” Stefanski said. “Don't have to look very far or don't have to look back too far. Look at that second half versus Baltimore. I mean, that's as gutty a performance as it comes with what he's able to accomplish on a bad ankle with a bad shoulder.
Browns mandatory minicamp opens on June 11.