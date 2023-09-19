Prayers and well-wishes for injured Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb have poured in for the NFL community. Chubb apparently suffered a serious left knee injury after Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit him during their Monday Night Football showdown.

Slow motion replays clearly showed Chubb's left knee bore the full brunt of Fitzpatrick's momentum. It appeared Chubb's knee bent to the side after Fitzpatrick's ferocious hit. From the looks of things, it seems Nick Chubb will miss significant time due to the injury.

Chubb lay in agony on the Acrisure Stadium field after the hit. The Browns' training staff carted him off the field and into the training room for further evaluation.

Chubb's fellow NFL players sent their well-wishes to the Browns running back on social media.

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

Prayers up For Nick Chubb, that was hard to see Damm. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb, never want to see that. 🙏🏽 — Kyler Murray (@K1) September 19, 2023

Praying for Nick Chubb — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb had 64 rushing yards on 10 carries prior to his gruesome injury. He had 106 yards on 18 carries in the Browns' 24-3 demolition of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Sadly, it seems his 2023 NFL season is over.

On the other hand, the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick, the player who hit Chubb, also hurt himself during the fateful play. Fitzpatrick sustained an undisclosed injury but was able to walk to the sideline after the collision with Chubb. Losing Fitzpatrick, who had six interceptions last season, will be a big blow to the Steelers' cause. He has become one of the league's best free safeties in the past several years.

However, it's apparent Nick Chubb's injury was far more serious. His fellow NFL players are right – nobody wants to see a potential career-threatening injury like that. Here's wishing Chubb and Fitzpatrick a full recovery from their injuries.