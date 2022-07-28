Deshaun Watson’s Browns training camp wizardry prompts apt nickname from Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns training camp is in full swing as the franchise prepares for the 2022 NFL season. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, as a dark cloud looms over the organization with Deshaun Watson’s suspension pending. Regardless, the quarterback is preparing for the upcoming football year and has amazed Amari Cooper enough to earn a new nickname.

According to Camryn Justice, Cooper has given Watson the nickname “The Magician.” The Browns receiver claims that Deshaun Watson “just makes plays.” We’ve seen him play at an incredibly high level before, as the star quarterback should find success in Cleveland.

#Browns Amari Cooper says he calls Deshaun Watson "The Magician." "He just makes plays." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 28, 2022

However, the nickname is a tad bit ironic, isn’t it? After balling out in training camp, Watson’s next trick is going to be disappearing for a majority of the season. The official duration of the suspension is up in the air, but it sounds like the Browns will not have Deshaun Watson for at least half of the season. Either way, between his abilities on the field and his upcoming disappearing act, “The Magician” seems like a fitting nickname for Watson.

Luckily the front office has constructed a decent roster for the most part. Cleveland is likely to rely on the rushing attack as usual, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form one of the best duos in the league. Additionally, the Browns have a stout defense that will keep them competitive throughout the season.

With that in mind, Cleveland could be in for a long year as their newly acquired star quarterback faces sexual assault allegations. It’s been an ongoing situation as the victims have done everything possible to receive justice. Look for the Browns to utilize Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback until Deshaun Watson eventually returns. Whenever that will be.