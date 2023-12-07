Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is back at practice though he remains in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still in concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion during the Browns' 29-12 loss to the Broncos. However, despite being in concussion protocol, Thompson-Robinson is back practicing, per Scott Petrak.

So far, Thompson-Robinson has missed one game since entering the protocol. Prior to leaving the Broncos game, the UCLA product completed 48.3% of his passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In total, DTR has completed 53.2% of his passes for 429 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions across three total starts.

If Thompson-Robinson is unable to play, there's a chance Joe Flacco gets his second start since joining the Browns this year. Flacco had a decent first start against the Los Angeles Rams this past week. He went 23-44 for 254 with two touchdowns and one interception as the Browns lost 36-19. However, Flacco returned to the practice squad after the loss.

Unfortunately for the Browns, their defense has been unable to make up for the lack of offense and quarterback play, winning just one game with Thompson-Robinson and Flacco starting. While Cleveland went 2-1 with P.J. Walker starting, they seem reluctant to make him the starter since he struggled with turnovers. They also likely wanted to give DTR another chance because he had a fantastic preseason. If he clears protocol this week, he'll most likely get the start.

If the Browns want to still make the playoffs, they can't afford to lose many games with a tight AFC race ahead. They have winnable games upcoming against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, but will have to get through the Jacksonville Jaguars first this weekend.