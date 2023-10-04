The Cleveland Browns were dealt a shock just hours before their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens when it was revealed that Deshaun Watson wasn't going to be suiting up for the game due to a shoulder injury. That forced rookie fifth-round quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, and considering the 28-3 score of the game, it's safe to say that the offense didn't look too good without Watson.

Watson's shoulder injury is somewhat mysterious, as he seemed to be fine to play in the buildup to the Ravens outing, before suddenly being ruled out. However, all signs point to Watson taking the field again in Week 5, and according to Browns GM Andrew Berry, it doesn't sound like this injury is a long-term concern for Cleveland.

Via Jake Trotter:

“Browns GM Andrew Berry says he's ‘optimistic' QB Deshaun Watson's throwing shoulder injury won't be a factor going forward and ‘will heal in the short term.'”

This is another positive update for Watson, as Week 4 proved that they desperately need their star quarterback under center if they intend on winning games. Watson may have to battle through this shoulder injury moving forward, but the hope is that rest and recovery, especially after sitting out against the Ravens, will help him heal up.

Of course, it's worth noting that Watson seemed to be good to play in Week 4 before he suddenly was ruled out, so there can be no assumptions that Watson will suit up in Week 5. However, after getting destroyed by Baltimore, it's safe to say that Cleveland will do what they can to get Watson back out on the field for their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.