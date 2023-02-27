Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president Stephen Jones recently dropped a truth bomb on last year’s Amari Cooper trade. Jones admitted that Dallas “probably” didn’t do enough to replace Cooper after trading the receiver to the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“I think (Michael) Gallup, we probably should’ve been a little more conservative,” Jones said. “You know, most guys come off an ACL, especially skill guys, maybe takes a little time. I think Gallup’s going to be back (in form in 2023). But getting a little confidence in our drafting, thinking (Jalen) Tolbert could step right in and do some things. I think it just sometimes it takes a little longer with the receivers.”

The Cowboys fell short during the postseason once again during the 2022-23 campaign. Dallas is aiming to improve their roster during the offseason. It will be interesting to see how they approach this NFL offseason. The Cowboys feature a talented roster but have some holes that need filling.

Amari Cooper performed well in Cleveland with the Browns this past season. He recorded 1,160 receiving yards to go along with a career high nine receiving touchdowns. Much of that came without Cleveland’s QB1, Deshaun Watson, under center amid his suspension as well.

The Cowboys’ receiving core is capable. Gallup will be a player to keep tabs on moving forward. Quarterback Dak Prescott has faced criticism at times, but would certainly benefit from a more consistent receiving game.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Cowboys as they are made available.