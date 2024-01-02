Get well soon, Elijah Moore.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore suffered a head injury in Week 17 against his former team, the New York Jets, at home, but it appears that he's on his way back to recovery after spending time at a hospital. Moore also sent out a heartfelt message via X to express his thoughts and gratitude to everyone who helped him amid the injury.

“Thank you to everyone for the love, support and to all who lifted me up in prayer since Thursday night. Thank you to the Cleveland Browns doctors and the staff at University Hospital for taking amazing care of me. I feel extremely blessed to be feeling much better and am excited to get back to work with my brothers as we embark on this playoff run for the city of Cleveland! Most importantly all PRAISES to the MOST HIGH for his covering AND PROTECTION and everything else in between. All of this is simply a reminder of how extremely lucky and blessed we are to be doin what we love, let alone waking up everyday. You never know how quick it can be taken away. Love love love and blessings 🙏🏾”

Elijah Moore suffered injury in Week 17's Jets vs Browns

Moore made his presence felt on the field before exiting the Jets game in the second quarter, as he posted 61 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches and six targets. The Browns expected Moore to have an expanded role versus the Jets with Amari Cooper ruled out just before the contest.

Fortunately for the Browns, they still managed to come away with a 37-20 win despite losing Moore the rest of the way. They will now be hoping that Moore will be able to make a full recovery and clear the concussion protocol in time for the playoffs. But before that, the Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season finale on the road this coming Sunday.

Moore is third among Browns players so far in the 2023 NFL season with 640 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 59 catches and 104 targets. He arrived in Cleveland last March after the Jets traded him to the Browns along with a 2023 third-round pick for a second-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft.