Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially made his return to practice amid his suspension, per James Palmer.

Today is #browns QB Deshaun Watson’s first practice this season. He is allowed to return today per his suspension. He will return to game action and start vs the #texans on December 4th. pic.twitter.com/r5PuW1sahr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 16, 2022

As Palmer stated in his tweet, Deshaun Watson will return for the Browns on December 4th against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson was acquired by the Browns during the offseason. However, the star QB was suspended which led to Jacoby Brissett being named QB1 for Cleveland. Brissett recently reacted to Watson’s return, per James Palmer.

“Jacoby Brissett said that he ‘will be more than fine’ being prepared for the Bills this week with the plan the Browns have come up with as Deshaun Watson returns to practice today. There have been a lot of talk with Brissett and coaches on the plan for Watson in practice.”

The Browns are just 3-6 on the season heading into a difficult matchup against the Buffalo Bills this week. Jacoby Brissett will attempt to lead Cleveland to an upset victory over Buffalo in this crucial affair. And once Deshaun Watson returns, Watson will be tasked with trying to lead the Browns to an improbable playoff appearance.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski previously discussed the Browns’ effort following their recent loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“I think the guys are playing hard,” Stefanski said. “There’s going to be moments in warm games where guys’ tanks are running low. We need to clean up a lot.”

It will be interesting to see how Deshaun Watson’s return affects the team. His talent will benefit Cleveland, but his presence will draw distractions as well.