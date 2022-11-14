Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns recent blowout defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins drew an honest response from head coach Kevin Stefanski, per Nate Ulrich.

“I think the guys are playing hard,” Stefanski said. “There’s going to be moments in warm games where guys’ tanks are running low. We need to clean up a lot.”

The Browns entered the 2022 season with high expectations, albeit with no shortage of uncertainty. Cleveland had traded Baker Mayfield during the offseason after acquiring Deshaun Watson. Browns fans were hopeful that the team could reach the playoffs if they were able to stay afloat amid Watson’s suspension-related absence. However, Cleveland dropped to 3-6 following their loss to Miami.

Stefanski also revealed exactly what went wrong for the Browns in the loss.

“We didn’t stop the run,” he said. “[The Dolphins] still threw it a good bit, but we just ultimately gave up too many yards in the run game, and there’s never one simple answer to stopping the run. It takes eleven guys, it takes integrity, it takes getting off the line … but we’ve got to look at the plan we gave the guys in order to stop that run and ask ourselves if there’s things we can do better.”

The Browns are hoping to end the 2022 season on a high note. Stefanski’s comments could potentially motivate Cleveland moving forward. They will certainly need to be on top of their game next week as they gear up for a difficult matchup against the talented Buffalo Bills.