Published November 16, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are fighting to stay alive in the AFC North while they await Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension, but it looks like they may be running out of steam. The good news is that Watson is eligible to return to practice ahead of the Browns Week 11 action, and if you ask Jacoby Brissett, that doesn’t bother him at all.

Brissett had been getting all of the first team reps in practice while Watson was out, but those plans will change now that Watson is back. Brissett’s practice plan has changed, but he doesn’t seem to mind, and said he feels confident with the Browns coaches’ plan prior to their Week 11 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Via James Palmer:

“Jacoby Brissett said that he ‘will be more than fine’ being prepared for the Bills this week with the plan the Browns have come up with as Deshaun Watson returns to practice today. There have been a lot of talk with Brissett and coaches on the plan for Watson in practice”

This is a situation that the Browns and Brissett have been planning for for quite some time, so it’s no surprise to see that Brissett isn’t too impacted by Watson’s return. Cleveland isn’t simply going to ignore Brissett and his quest to be as prepared as possible for the Bills just because Watson can practice now.

But even then, it’s clear that Watson will be starting when he can return to the field in Week 13. Brissett will be tasked with keeping the Browns in the playoff hunt just long enough for Watson to return to action, but it looks like their hope is fading. Either way, don’t expect the change in Cleveland’s practice situation to be something that affects Brissett.