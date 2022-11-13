Published November 13, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.

“We didn’t stop the run. [The Dolphins] still threw it a good bit, but we just ultimately gave up too many yards in the run game, and there’s never one simple answer to stopping the run,” said Stefanski. “It takes eleven guys, it takes integrity, it takes getting off the line … but we’ve got to look at the plan we gave the guys in order to stop that run and ask ourselves if there’s things we can do better.”

The Dolphins combined for 195 rushing yards to go with a robust 296 passing yards, presenting a total that Stefanski and the coaching staff will lament over the next few days. Ultimately, the historic performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proved too much for the Browns to overcome on defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns do not have much to write home about either. Star running back Nick Chubb had a quiet day on the ground, achieving a modest 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s 212 passing yards and lone touchdown did not light up the scoreboard by any means, though 99 of those yards going to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and his five receptions is a bright spot in a dim result.

The Browns take the field next in Week 11 in a road game against the mighty Buffalo Bills. Will Kevin Stefanski and the Browns be able to rebound and put together a stronger defensive showing next Sunday?