The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a myriad of injuries to defensive end Myles Garrett and right guard Wyatt Teller. After Garrett dealt with his foot injuries in Week 2, Teller hit the injury report for the first time. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported on the injuries Monday morning. Wyatt Teller will miss “multiple weeks” with a knee injury, per Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Myles Garrett is “day to day” with his foot injury.

The Browns have struggled in a variety of ways this season. Their offense is 25th in the league in points per game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been bad compared to his time with the Houston Texans.

While the defense is usually a bright spot, that hasn't been the case. They rank 22nd in the league, allowing 22.3 points per game. Garrett only registered one tackle and spent a lot of time in the medical tent with Browns trainers. He aggravated his lingering foot injury. Although he returned to the game, Garrett was spotted walking gingerly off of the field.

How will the Browns respond to Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller's injuries?

Stefanski is used to injured rosters, as he mixed his lineups throughout the 2023 season. He ended up winning the NFL Coach of the Year. Even though the Browns went 11-6 with nearly the same roster, this season looks a bit different. The 1-2 underwhelming start leaves fans questioning how the team will respond.

The Browns' disappointing loss to the New York Giants doesn't make matters any easier. Although only four players missed Week 3, 16 players were on the Week 3 injury report. Garrett won't plan on missing any time, according to Oyefusi. On the flip side, a report just came out about Teller possibly landing on the injured reserve list with a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Luckily for the Browns, the schedule lightens up significantly. They face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, who just gave the Carolina Panthers their first win of the season.