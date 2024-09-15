The Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns are finally in the win column for the first time this season. It took a while and a hard-fought battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars but they managed to escape with a score of 18-13 in Week 2. Trevor Lawrence clearly struggled against this squad's secondary and linebackers but there is always one person who stands out. He goes by the name of Myles Garrett, and it looks like the Defensive Player of the Year was struggling due to an injury.

Myles Garrett was not 100% against the Jaguars. The Browns' defensive menace admitted that his foot injury was a problem throughout the game. However, he had to play through it to keep the Deshaun Watson-led squad in striking distance, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

From the looks of it, Garrett was not that bad on the field. He knew how to collapse the Jaguars pocket and get to Trevor Lawrence. In fact, he even sacked the signal caller from Jacksonville once in order to give his squad a defensive stop. Furthermore, the Defensive Player of the Year was also taking down weapons. Despite the injury, he managed to rack in three solo tackles in this game. His production was low but his Browns teammates were a big help.

Who stepped up for the Browns?

Well, their defensive unit was very effective against the Jaguars and gave Deshaun Watson proper room to operate the offense. Jordan Hicks also had three solo takedowns and a sack. Alex Wright and Quinton Jefferson also recorded a sack each. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Grant Delpit were on weapon duties. Delpit notched five total tackles while Owusu-Koramoah ended the game with six total takedowns and five of them were done on his own.

Clearly, the Browns defensive unit is a problem for a lot of squads. Will they retain this reputation come Week 3 against the New York Giants.