Published November 27, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a comeback win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won 23-17 in overtime after erasing a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter. After the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett channeled his inner Brady with a hilarious comment, captured by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

“I mean this is no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f***ing awesome. That was f***ing awesome.”

Three weeks ago after Brady led the Buccaneers to a last second comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, Brady said that same exact thing in the postgame press conference. Now, he’s on the other side of it.

Brissett found Browns tight end David Njoku on 4th and 10 from the 12 yard line for the game-tying touchdown. Njoku made an unbelievable one-handed catch in the back of the end zone. That sent the game to overtime. After the teams traded punts, Brissett found wideout Amari Cooper for a deep completion setting up first and goal.

Nick Chubb then put the game away, ending the game on a 3-yard touchdown. Chubb finished with 116 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Browns improved to 4-7 on the season. They are three games behind the New York Jets for the final wild card spot. So, despite the long odds of the Browns making the postseason, they should get a boost the rest of the way. Deshaun Watson is slated to return after his 12-game suspension next week against the Houston Texans.