Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston believes his teammate, Deshaun Watson, is destined for NFL greatness. Winston spoke to reporters during practice on Thursday, opening up the public's expectations of Watson's NFL career, which he says is destined for Super Bowl glory, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette.

“If you think that Deshaun Watson has less expectation than all the fans or all of you have of him, then you're short-changing yourself because he has high expectations,” Winston said. “He wants to be, and will be, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and honestly, that's what I'm here for.

“I guarantee you I'm feeding that into him. I'm making sure that he knows that and that he doesn't even need my help because he has it,” Winston continued. “He already has possessed that, and I saw that in him when he won that National Championship against Alabama.”

Years before playing for the Browns, Deshaun Watson guided Clemson football to a national championship in 2016. Winston, who reminded reporters he's two years younger than Watson, remembers the quarterback's performance against Alabama football in amazement.

“One of the most iconic roles that I got a chance to witness Deshaun was when he won the National Championship against Alabama in Tampa, Florida, and in that game, there were some plays where I saw him get hit hard. I saw him get beat up,” Winston said. “But he persevered. And, I think through his whole life, when you think about the way he grew up, Deshaun was built for adversity. He was built for resilience.”

Deshaun Watson's troubling NFL career

Watson has faced many obstacles throughout his seven-year NFL career. After five seasons with the Houston Texans, who drafted the 3-time Pro Bowler with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Watson was traded to the Browns in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million contract, the largest contract and guaranteed money in NFL history as part of the deal.

However, the 28-year-old quarterback served a one-year suspension in 2022 due to over a dozen sexual harassment lawsuits and allegations stemming from his time with the Texans. He was reinstated last season before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I know he respects everyone's opinion, but the most important opinion to him is his [own], and I know that he's working through a lot of different things, but man, he's happy,” Winston added. “He's poised. He isn't fazed by anything that anyone has to say because he's on a mission to be the best quarterback that he can possibly be. To whom much is given, much is required, and he knows the magnitude and expectation that a lot of people have for him.”