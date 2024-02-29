The clock is ticking for the New Orleans Saints. When it comes to the contract of Jameis Winston, only two things can happen. Either the Dennis Allen-led squad has to extend him or release him into NFL Free Agency. March is fast approaching and there are a lot of teams like the Atlanta Falcons that want to get the veteran on their squad. So, a final say from the organization might be of help in gauging their interest.
The Saints do not have a final answer about Jameis Winston's future for now. However, Coach Dennis Allen did give some insights about what their starting quarterback has planned for the future, via the NOF Network.
“I think Jameis is still under contract as we're sitting here right now. There are a lot of things that happen in the off-season program. We'll see how those things play out. I know Jameis has said, ‘I want to be a starter,' you know? Obviously, that's something that he aspires to do. We'll see how things play out,” the Saints head honcho declared.
The Saints reworked Winston's contract which may put them in a perilous situation come NFL Free Agency. If they do not try to extend him, a new quarterback development program will be put in place to ensure their offense's stability. They could get someone in the draft or even try to land a leader on offense through a free-agency signing. All of these remain a possibility for the Saints.
Winston's Saints stint
Finishing the season with only nine wins and falling short of the postseason was not ideal. Their scuffle in the last game also did not help at all. Moreover, Winston has not been of much help due to injuries and other concerns. In the past two seasons, he has only thrown for 1,122 passing yards. Not to mention, in the same span of time, he also threw eight interceptions. All of which may prompt the Saints to go with another option at quarterback.
For Winston, a team like the Falcons could give exactly what he needs. Inside the rebuilding system with great weapons, he could once again pass for at least 3,000 yards.