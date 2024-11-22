Jameis Winston dropped a unique quote in preparing for football battle Thursday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback used a horse and lord metaphor before taking on the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. And fans couldn't help but lose their minds at Winston's eloquent take.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football reporter Kaylee Hartung caught up with the Browns' backup before opening kickoff. Like any sideline reporter, Hartung asked what would it take to win this contest. But Winston, with his chest out and eyes forward, shared this quote that caused a stir online.

“The horse is preparing for battle, but victory comes from the lord,” Winston told Hartung. “So I'm depending on the lord.”

Hartung later asked: Is that the message to the team? Winston pivoted to football speak next.

“Day-by-day, one play at a time,” Winston succinctly responded. “That's the message.”

Still, fans flocked online raving about Winston's newest motivational words.

Notable reactions for Browns QB Jameis Winston pregame speech

Winston garnered a bevy of backers on social media for his now popular pregame words. Even NFL insider for ESPN Adam Schefter chimed in after hearing the quarterback's message.

“Jameis Winston can talk pregame, halftime or postgame anytime he wants,” Schefter posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

National outlet Bleacher Report was another reacting, posting how Winston's speeches “never disappoint” while including a fire emoji its caption.

Fox Sports NFL's X account added to helping Winston trend online. The account posted a photo of a smiling Winston and calling him “a whole vibe.”

Winston clearly was all business ahead of the AFC North showdown against the division leader. He even showed up business-like clad in all black when walking toward the locker room.

The 30-year-old had to take over QB1 duties for the injured Deshaun Watson, who left during the Browns' 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and got placed on injured reserve.

Winston since then has thrown 1,047 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and has delivered a 61.4% completion percentage before the TNF game. He also guided the Browns to the 29-24 upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27, which saw Winston toss three touchdowns and rack up 334 yards. That game also featured a reverberating Winston pregame speech.