Ahead of the 2025 Senior Bowl, quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed the coaching leadership of Cleveland Browns assistant coach Bubba Ventrone, and the effect that he's had on him and the American team during practice this week.

“This was a no-brainer for me, and I am sure a lot of the guys that come here just to be in the situations like that,” Dart said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And Bubba's been so great. It's been awesome to be around him, and his energy is super contagious. I could definitely see him being a head coach one day. It's a lot of fun, and it's wonderful to learn from him.”

Dart is one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft. The Browns need a big splash this offseason, and they will be making a selection at No. 2, and once again in Round 2. The front office could have serious interest in Dart, ranging anywhere from the end of the second, or start of the third round.

Bubba Ventrone's career with the Browns

Ventrone has spent six years with the Browns, and 10 years in the NFL. He will get a solid validation on some of the young talent that will be participating in Saturday's game.

“We’re excited to be getting two outstanding coaches with such great reputations leading our teams this year,” Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said, per Leah Doherty of WOIO 19 News in Cleveland. “I was part of the Patriots scouting staff that drafted Bubba Ventrone back in 2005 so I know how smart and competitive he is.”

The game will be played at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Ventrone is set to duel with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who will be coaching the National squad.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm ET, and will air on NFL Network and NFL+.