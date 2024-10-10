ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off the bye as they host the Cleveland Browns. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Browns enter the game sitting at 1-4 on the year. After a 33-17 loss to the Cowboys to open the year, but would rebound with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, it has been a struggle since. They lost back-to-back close games to the Giants and Raiders. Then, last time out, they were dominated. The Commanders took a 24-3 lead at the half and would go on to win the game 34-13.

Meanwhile, the Eagles enter the game sitting at 2-2 on the year. They opened up with a win in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers. They would come back and fall to the Falcons. The Eagles had a 21-15 lead after a field goal late in the game, but Kirk Cousins led the Falcons down the field to take a 22-21 victory. They would win over the New Orleans Saints the next week before falling 33-16 to the Buccaneers before their bye.

Here are the Browns-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Eagles Odds

Cleveland Browns: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +410

Philadelphia Eagles: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Browns vs. Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

Deshaun Watson has led this Cleveland Browns offense this year. He has completed 106 out of 176 passes this year for 852 yards. Further, he has five touchdown passes. Watson has struggled with pressure this year, being sacked 26 times this year. He has also thrown three interceptions. Further, Watson has lost s fumble in the running game. He has run for 131 yards and a score though.

In the receiving game, Amari Cooper has been the top target. He has brought in just 20 of 47 targets this year, for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy is having a solid year. He has brought in 19 of 33 targets on the year for 213 yards and a score. Rounding out the top receiving threats this year has been Jordan Akins. He has 12 receptions on the year for 98 yards and a score. In the running game, Jerome Ford has led the way. He has run the ball 48 times on the year for 250 yards, averaging over five yards per carry while having one score.

The Browns are 23rd in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 13th in opponent yards per game. They are 25th against the rush but eighth against the pass. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has led the way. He leads the team with 39 tackles while having a sack, six tackles for a loss, an interception, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Grant Delpit is second on the team in tackles, while having four tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles are led by Jalen Hurts. Hurts has completed 90 of 132 passes for 930 yards and four touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted four times this year. Hurts has been solid on the ground though, with 163 rush yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Dallas Goddert has led the way. He has 24 receptions on 28 targets for 301 yards this year. Further, the Eagles are hoping to have DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown back for this one. Smith has 21 receptions for 239 yards and a score in three games. Meanwhile, Brown has five receptions for 119 yards and a score in his only game of the year. Still, the offense is led by Saquon Barkley on the ground. He has run 73 times for 435 yards and four scores. He is averaging six yards per carry this year.

The Eagles defense has struggled at times this year. They are 22nd in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 27th in opponent yards per game. They are 21st against the rush and 24th against the pass. Zack Baun has been solid this year, leading the team with 43 tackles, while having two sacks and two tackles for a loss. Further, Reed Blankenship has been solid. He is third on the team in tackles, while having three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Final Browns-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The odds in this week-six NFL game favor the home team. The Browns are not only 1-4 on the year but also 1-4 against the spread. Further, they have failed to cover in their four misses by an average of 13.75 points per game. Meanwhile, the Eagles are 2-2 against the spread this year, losing two of the three times they were favored. Still, the difference in this game will be the run defense of the Browns. They are 29th in the NFL in rush yards against per carry, and 28th in opponent rushing touchdowns. Expect Saquon Barkley to continue to have a great year in this one, resulting in the Eagles covering.

