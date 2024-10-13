The Cleveland Browns have been plagued with injuries throughout the 2024-25, especially with star running back Nick Chubb and the uncertainty of when he'll return. Luckily for the Browns, they have some clarity about when the four-time pro-bowler will make his season debut.



According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, he said: “Browns RB Nick Chubb is expected to make his season debut when Cleveland hosts the (Cincinnati) Bengals in Week 7, per source.”



The Browns are 1-3 on the season and have been under the microscope of scrutiny across the NFL. Analysts, former players, and executives have called for quarterback Deshaun Watson to be benched. However, all the blame can't fall on one player. Cleveland has been without its star running back for over a season. Chubb suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Luckily for the Browns, they haven't faced a division opponent so far this season. The 1-3 record doesn't look promising but they're missing a key cog of their offense.

Nick Chubb brings a toughness to the Browns they've been missing

The Browns are a team that embodies the grit and grind mentality. They're not afraid to get in the trenches and do the dirty work. Chubb is a player not afraid of a heavy workload. He's a three-down back who can handle a big bulk of carries per game and wear the defense down.

After all, Chubb had 302 attempts for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2022 season. Although he only had six games of over 20 carries, his efficiency is off the charts. Chubb had seven games of over 100+ rushing yards. The added depth of the run game has been absent since Chubb went down. Even with the signing of Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford's increased role last season, it doesn't fill the void he left due to the injury.

Expectations aren't high, as the Cleveland running back went through essentially a full reconstruction of his knee. Still, Chubb is one of the most explosive and consistent backs in the league. He can rejuvenate a stagnant offense. Also, the combination of Chubb and Watson can keep defenses guessing about who will run the ball.

Regardless, Cleveland will need a spark and they will need it fast before they take on the Bengals. Hopefully, the team can rally around the return of one of the top running backs in the league. The Bengals have stifled rushing attacks throughout the season but Chubb's physicality could be a difference maker in the first division matchup.