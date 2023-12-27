The Browns' Joe Flacco helped the Browns to complete a record-setting feat in a short timeframe.

The Cleveland Browns are now 10-5 on the season after wins in their last three games, including a 14-point dub over the Houston Texans last weekend.

Coach Kevin Stefanski's team has righted the ship despite the loss of QB Deshaun Watson among other key players, including numerous quarterbacks. Veteran and former Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco has turned back the clock in his pursuit of NFL excellence, revamping his game at a time when the Browns needed him the most.

On December 26, the Twitter page OptaSTATS shared an update on the Browns' current situation, which included a record that was recently set among teams with a unique quarterback situation.

Flacco, Browns Set Record

The Browns' last win shed light on a situation involving the team that was not previously known.

Flacco's performance and results factor significantly into the equation, according to the post.

The 2023 Browns are the first NFL team to win at least 10 games in a season with four different quarterbacks each earning at least one win since QB starts were first tracked beginning in 1950. pic.twitter.com/AhPtK2ue8s — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 26, 2023

Thus far the former Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens quarterback has thrown for 1,307 yards along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Browns QB formerly won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. While the current Browns are not considered to be a Super Bowl contender by most fans, analysts and pundits, they are solidly entrenched as a 2023-2024 playoff team heading down the stretch of the NFL season, and Flacco is a big part of the team's success.

Flacco Passes Ex-Clemson Star For QB Stats

Flacco's passing totals have eclipsed those of injured QB Deshaun Watson. Watson has thrown for over 1,100 yards on the season, second on the team team so far.

PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have thrown for 674 and 440 yards for the Browns in backup roles, respectively.

The Browns' roster and coaching staff have responded in the face of difficult circumstances and now the hope is that Flacco can recapture some of his old Ravens magic in time for another playoff run in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World.