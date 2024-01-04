Joe Flacco is aging like fine wine.

The Cleveland Browns have had an impressive 2023-24 football season. Cleveland is 11-5 and is in second place in the AFC North. Joe Flacco has been vital to the Browns' success, and he made a hilarious comment on his age amongst younger players in the team's locker room.

Joe Flacco had a comical take on his age amid the Browns' success

Flacco was asked if he can see the way his age and experience have affected Cleveland's locker room. This was his simple, but comical response:

“If I messed up in high school, I could be some of these kids' dads,” Flacco said, per Ian Rapoport.

The 38-year-old QB does not have a son who plays on his team, but he has been a tremendous leader for the Browns in 2023.

Flacco has thrown for 1,1616 yards and 13 touchdowns. The veteran QB has helped keep Cleveland's offense afloat after Deshaun Watson went down with a devastating injury.

During Cleveland's Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, the aging Joe Flacco made NFL history. He became the fourth oldest player in league history to go straight games with 300 or more passing yards. Flacco's accolade was compared to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's old-age performances.

The Browns are preparing to conclude their season with a competitive Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland looks to carry the momentum of its four-game winning streak into the AFC North battle.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati wants to spoil the Browns' search for victory, as the team has lost two games in a row. Nevertheless, Cleveland has a chance to win with their deep roster.