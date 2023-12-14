Cleveland Browns sign Joe Flacco to one-year deal, with hopes of the veteran quarterback having postseason success.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has officially signed with the Cleveland Browns, per Ari Meirov at The 33rd Team. For longtime NFL fans, this is a very strange sentence to swallow, but the Browns seem to have found their rental. With an elite defense on their side, Flacco could serve as a quality quarterback who does just enough to get Cleveland into the postseason.

Flacco's deal includes $4.05 million in incentives, per Adam Schefter at ESPN. This is a one-year deal with the Browns, where Flacco will get paid based on wins. He's set to make $75,000 for each regular season victory, with that number rising to $250,000 if he leads Cleveland to a wild-card win. It gets even sweeter if Flacco decides to turn back the clock, earning $500,000 for a disposal playoff win, $1 million for an AFC Championship victory and $2 million for a Super Bowl victory.

The Browns are currently the No. 2 team in the AFC North with an 8-5 record. They've now played two games with Flacco as the signal caller, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, but defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. Through two games with the Browns, Flacco has recorded five touchdowns and two interceptions on 565 yards. His completion percentage hasn't been the greatest, but he's slinging the ball with full confidence.

Before signing with the team, Flacco spent time on the practice squad, waiting for his name to be called. The Browns have started multiple quarterbacks this season, including Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, and now Flacco. This truly shows just how good the Browns' defense has been. Flacco just needs to stay on the same track he's ridden through the past two weeks.