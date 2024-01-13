Browns' Joel Bitonio exits vs Texans in NFL Playoffs

Quarterback Joe Flacco could be in for a tough rest of the game after the latest Cleveland Browns injury update. Two-time First-Team All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio suffered an ankle injury in the AFC Wild Card game versus the Houston Texans and headed to the locker room, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

He is questionable to return. Although the Browns have found some success on offense early against the Texans (trail 24-14 at halftime at time of print), losing a stalwart protector like Bitonio could be a massive blow. It is imperative that the team keeps its 38-year-old QB on his feet so that he can continue to pick apart the secondary.

Bitonio, who recently earned his sixth career Pro Bowl selection, is lauded for his durability and has rarely missed time since 2017. He had been dealing with knee and back issues this season, though, catching an injury big that devastated the Cleveland roster throughout the year. He exited Saturday's playoff game after Houston defensive end Sheldon Rankins landed on his lower leg.

Considering they are down double digits, the Browns will likely have to rely on their passing attack in the second half. Flacco has been sacked just once thus far and has thrown for 172 yards and one touchdown, so ideally he will be able to stay aggressive. Affording him time will undeniably be a more grueling task for the offensive line if Joel Bitonio does not return to the trenches.

The Browns have battled through unfavorable circumstances all seasonlong, however, and can't be dismissed in this high-stakes showdown in Houston's NRG Stadium.