This will be Game 1 in CJ Stroud's Playoff legacy.

As the Houston Texans gear up for an electrifying showdown on Super Wild Card Weekend against the Cleveland Browns, the stakes have never been higher. With a solid 10-7 season record and a resounding victory in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans are ready to unleash a wave of game-changing performances. This will undoubtedly keep fans on the edge of their seats. Get ready to witness history in the making as the Texans aim for a triumphant display of skill and determination. Now, let's explore some bold predictions for the Texans in their highly anticipated matchup against the Browns.

Season Recap

Navigating through the twists and turns of the thrilling 2023 NFL season, the Texans have showcased commendable resilience. This impressive feat reflects their unwavering resolve and competitive spirit. The Texans sealed the regular season with a stunning victory in Week 18 against the Colts. This served as a testament to their capabilities and set the stage for an exhilarating clash in the Super Wild Card Weekend against the red-hot Browns. Against all odds, the Texans clinched the AFC South and will host Cleveland in a high-stakes showdown as they aim to make their mark in the postseason.

Here are our bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Cleveland Browns in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Stroud's Legend Begins

In Saturday's 23-19 victory over the Colts, rookie QB CJ Stroud showcased his skills by completing 20 of 26 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also added three rushes for 20 yards. As such, the rookie quarterback culminated his impressive inaugural season with a stellar performance in a crucial must-win game. Stroud's highlight reel included a 75-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins on the Texans' first play and a one-yard touchdown pass just before halftime. He finished the regular season with a remarkable 23:5 TD:INT ratio and an average of 8.4 yards per attempt. Stroud now leads the Texans into the postseason, earning him the title of likely Offensive Rookie of the Year. The journey from the second-worst record in the league to winning the AFC South and hosting a postseason game underlines Stroud's pivotal role, and the Texans' postseason success will hinge on his performance.

Remember also that Stroud did not play in their Week 16 loss to the Browns. He's a game-changer, and that's exactly what he will do here. We have Stroud outplaying Joe Flacco and leading the Texans to an upset win. This is not just Stroud's first NFL playoff game. It's Game 1 in his playoff legacy.

Singletary's Impact

In the same game against the Colts, Singletary carried the ball 24 times for 63 yards and added one reception for two yards. Despite his limited efficiency with an average of 2.6 yards per rush and a longest gain of only seven yards, Singletary secured the game-winning touchdown with a three-yard scamper into the end zone. This sealed the Texans' victory. As Houston's primary running back heading into the postseason, Singletary will shoulder a substantial workload. Recall that the Browns aren't among the best teams when defending the run. Singletary will exploit that. We have him going over 80 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

Collins Shines

Nico Collins played a pivotal role in Saturday's triumph with nine catches on nine targets, amassing 195 yards and a touchdown. With key receivers Noah Brown and Robert Woods inactive, Collins emerged as the Texans' primary pass-catching threat. He showcased his prowess with three catches of over 20 yards, including a spectacular 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. This standout performance marked Collins' third game with over 160 receiving yards in a breakout campaign. He concluded the regular season with an impressive 1,297 yards, despite missing two contests. Collins should play better in their rematch with Cleveland. We have him going over 100 yards, especially with Stroud under center.

Texans End the Browns

The decisive factor in favor of the Texans in this upcoming clash is the Browns' road performance this season. Notably, the Browns exhibit a substantial decline in Net Yards per Play from +1.1 at home to -0.7 on the road. The defensive prowess that makes them the best at home, allowing just 3.7 yards per play, takes a considerable hit on the road. That figure balloons to 5.5 yards per play. That's actually a bottom-10 ranking in opponent yards per play. Furthermore, despite their defensive strengths, the Browns rank last in the NFL in Red Zone defense. Consequently, they have allowed touchdowns on 71.4 percent of red zone trips against them.

While the Browns secured a road victory against the Texans in Week 16, it's essential to discount that result. That's especially true given the absence of Stroud in that game. Stroud will be the main difference-maker as Houston knocks the Browns out of the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, the Houston Texans will embark on a thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend clash against the Cleveland Browns. The stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions. The emergence of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud as a formidable force has propelled the Texans to the pinnacle of the AFC South. In addition, we have the tenacity of lead running back Singletary and the explosiveness of standout receiver Nico Collins. With Stroud at the helm, the Texans aim to capitalize on the Browns' road struggles. As the anticipation builds for this high-stakes battle, one thing is certain. The Texans' fate lies in the hands of their rising stars. Super Wild Card Weekend promises to be a defining chapter in their quest for glory.