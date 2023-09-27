Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is already dealing with ribs and groin injuries just one week after rejoining the Browns in an effort to help replace the injured Nick Chubb in Cleveland's backfield, via Pro Football Talk.

Kareem Hunt was signed after the Browns lost Nick Chubb for the season to a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hunt was on the field for 14 snaps in the Week 3 win over the Titans. He had five carries for 13 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards and played behind Jerome Ford.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says there's “no concern” over Hunt's status this coming Sunday in a division rivalry game with the Baltimore Ravens. Hunt's practice status on Thursday and Friday will still be worth monitoring, but it sounds like Wednesday might have been a more typical veteran rest day, especially for a back seeing his first action after being unsigned throughout all of training camp, preseason, and the first two weeks of the season.

Jareem Hunt is expected to continue backing up Jerome Ford for the Browns, who has impressed since taking over for Chubb after he suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ford scored twice against the Titans in Week 3, and will try to make it three straight games with a touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday.

Hunt, 28, reunited with the Browns after spending five seasons with the Browns dating back to 2019. Hunt has averaged 4.2 yards per carry over 447 total rushes for Cleveland, but struggled last year averaging just 3.8 yards per attempt behind one of the league's best offensive lines.

Stefanski has made it sound like Kareem Hunt will be in the lineup in Sunday, but Hunt will likely need to practice at some point this week in order for that to happen.