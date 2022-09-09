Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield are anything but best friends. The Cleveland Browns star defensive end made this abundantly clear when he recently admitted that he didn’t even bother replying to his ex-teammate’s emotional text message following Mayfield’s offseason move to the Carolina Panthers.

Garrett has now shed more light on his relationship with the enigmatic Baker Mayfield. For some reason, however, the Browns star decided to take a shot at Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com):

“It never is (easy),” Garrett said. “Winning takes a lot. It’s not going to be easy come, easy go. Except for one of the Warriors teams, but I think it’s always tough. It’s always mentally straining.”

Durant took a lot of stick when he joined a powerhouse Warriors side as a free agent. It is clear that Myles Garrett feels the same way, and he just had to fire a veiled shot at them when talking about the difficulties of winning.

As for his relationship with Mayfield, it does sound like their parting of ways didn’t exactly come at the best of terms. It also feels like Mayfield didn’t leave the best of impressions with his former teammates, especially Myles Garrett:

“Guys are going to say and do things that they wouldn’t normally do and they’re going to listen and be receptive to things they haven’t normally done or have to do. So it was a slightly complicated relationship, but that’s how it is each year,” Garrett continued. “There are new guys coming in, old guys coming in and same thing. Some guys who just came are going out, but you have to keep that same standard and you have to bring that same intensity year to year.”

The good news for Baker Mayfield is that he’s going to get a clean slate in Carolina. Hopefully for him, he gets along with his teammates better than he did in Cleveland.