Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.

According to Cabot, Garrett told her that Mayfield texted him after being traded to the Panthers to let him know that he appreciated the time they spent as teammates. Garrett, however, didn’t respond.

#Browns Myles Garrett: Relationship with Baker Mayfield was 'slightly complicated'; He's rooting for Mayfield to succeed and 'he's a hell of a competitor,' but now that he's the opposition 'I've got to take him out' https://t.co/qLBXGUtBG3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 8, 2022

“He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together,” Garrett told Cabot. “I didn’t really have much to say and I didn’t know how reply to it, so I didn’t.”

During his interview with Cabot, Garrett was brutally honest on what he described as an up-and-down relationship with his former quarterback. Despite the at times rocky relationship, Garrett wishes nothing but the best for the Panthers QB. Still, it’ll be business as usual on Sunday.

“But I still think he’s a hell of a competitor and he’s a great guy to have on your side and I’m rooting for him. I think he has a great family, but he’s the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I’ve got to take him out.”

After a rough season in 2021, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason after the Browns acquired the now-suspended Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The Week 1 matchup between Mayfield and the Browns offers plenty of intrigue, especially if Myles Garrett harbors some bad blood towards his former QB.