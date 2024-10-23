Changes are brewing in the Cleveland Browns' offense ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is taking drastic measures after a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles and will be on the team's injured reserve list for the remainder of the regular season, something out of Stefanski's control. Still, he named a new play-caller for his upcoming matchup before facing the Ravens.

Stefanski has officially resigned as the team's play-caller, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

“Ken Dorsey will call plays against the Ravens, HC Kevin Stefanski said. Play-caller change in Cleveland,” Oyefusi reported.

Nearly one year removed from his time with the Buffalo Bills, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey takes over nearly midway through the 2024 NFL season after the Browns' brutal 1-6 start. After throwing for 128 yards on 15-for-17 attempts and no interceptions against the Bengals, Watson was carted off with an Achilles tendon injury with 1:26 left in the first half.

The significant injury ended Watson's season, paving the way for Jameis Winston to take over against the Bengals. In perhaps his best game of the season, Deshaun was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled before finishing the game 11-for-24 with 82 yards and two interceptions.

Winston checked in before completing five of 11 passes with 67 yards and a touchdown.

Browns' Jameis Winston set to start in Week 8 versus Ravens

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for the 2024 NFL season with a torn Achilles, while backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is dealing with a finger injury; Jameis Winston will be calling the snaps. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski deferring to play-caller Ken Dorsey is an interesting turn of events after Watson's season-ending injury.

Perhaps there's some familiarity between Dorsey and the veteran quarterback, Winston, who will face the 5-2 Ravens with an opportunity to lead the Browns to their first victory since Week 2's 18-13 win against the Jaguars.