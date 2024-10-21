Seven games into the 2024 season, DeShaun Watson's career with the Cleveland Browns could be over due to an Achilles injury. The quarterback went down in a non-contact injury, causing many of his teammates to show support for the quarterback.

Despite the gruesome nature of Watson's injury, fans were not as willing to show sympathy for the quarterback. As he clutched his leg on the field, Browns fans showered him with boos, an action that was heavily criticized by Watson's teammates, including Myles Garrett. Akron native LeBron James also called out fans for booing the injured 29-year-old on social media.

After the game, Garrett called Watson a “model citizen,” a notion that fans shot down.

Expand Tweet

James was also condemned for his tweet with users on X, formerly Twitter, accusing him of “defending a predator”:

“Why is bro defending a predator [cyring emoji]”

It is unclear if Watson was booed by the crowd for his on-field struggles or off-the-field behavior. The controversial quarterback has been chastised for both in recent years since his trade from the Houston Texans.

The full details of Watson's injury have yet to be released but the original footage appeared to indicate a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon. Should that be the case, he will face a long recovery path ahead of him.

Browns' quarterback situation entering Week 8

Regardless of what Watson's injury ends up being, he will certainly be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, putting the Browns in more quarterback turmoil. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the first man off the bench in relief of Watson in Week 7 but suffered his own hand injury, causing the team to turn to Jameis Winston as their emergency option.

Winston, a 10-year veteran, is undeniably the most experienced and safe option for the team. Yet, head coach Kevin Stefanski has not named him the starter moving forward and he remains behind Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

Whether the quarterback injuries had a direct impact on the game or not, the Browns picked up their fifth straight loss on the week. Cleveland was just slightly edged by the Cincinnati Bengals 21-14 in a primarily defensive battle.

The Browns are tasked with hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, who are one game behind the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.