The Cleveland Browns are already making offseason moves

It looks like the Cleveland Browns are on the verge of adding a bit of Crimson Tide to their coaching staff. At the moment, the team is reportedly working to hire Tommy Rees as tight ends coach, and he’ll have a role in the overall development of the passing game, per the Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Reese served as Alabama football's offensive coordinator last season, His impending move to join Kevin Stefanski comes just after the retirement of renowned head coach Nick Saban. Making it to the college football playoff earlier this month, Alabama suffered an overtime defeat at the hands of Michigan football during the Rose Bowl.

Now, with his expected transfer to the Browns, Reese has the likes of David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins to work with at the tight end position. Njoku, in particular, spearheads the Browns in that position. Finishing the year with 975 receiving yards (882 in the regular season and 93 in the playoffs) and six touchdowns, Njoku has been a crucial player in the Browns' campaign this past season.

Throughout the year, the Browns have been plagued by injuries, including season-ending ones to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb. Regardless, with Joe Flacco at the helm, they were able to push through adversity and book a ticket to the postseason.

Unfortunately, their campaign fell short at the hands of the Houston Texans during the Wild Card Round. Now, Kevin Stefanski surely aims to push toward a deeper playoff run next season with a completely healthy roster.