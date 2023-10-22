The Cleveland Browns edged out a gritty victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday's Week 7 NFL action. Though it was a team effort, there was one individual who stood out above the rest: defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a plethora of tackles to go alongside an insane blocked field goal. Browns fans loved the display, including arguably the most famous Browns fan, LeBron James.

James, an avid social media user, shared his views in a series of tweets:

James' enthusiasm likely reflects the entire NFL fanbase's opinion as well, considering the masterclass put on by Garrett. Without his contributions, the Browns might not have secured the Week 7 victory.

Myles Garrett has been a four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro twice. If he keeps up his performance from Week 7, he's on pace to add more hardware to his collection.

With their 4-2 record, the Browns are in the playoff conversation and sit in second place within a difficult AFC North conference. If the season were to end after Week 7, they would be in fifth place in the AFC, and would face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the postseason.

With Garrett's contribution, the Browns have one of the best defensive units in the league. Last week, they successfully took down the Super Bowl favorites San Francisco 49ers due largely in part to their defensive performance.

As the Browns look to the future, they will continue to put their faith – as LeBron James has – in Garrett to propel them to a playoff appearance.