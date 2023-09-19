The Cleveland Browns head into Week 3 (and the rest of the 2023 season) without their best offensive weapon after the devastating Nick Chubb injury. On Tuesday, after the team’s loss to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Kevin Stefanski got real on what his team will do for the rest of the campaign without their Pro Bowl back.

“As you know — you don’t replace Nick Chubb. You just don’t do that,” Stefanski told the media on Tuesday, per NBC Sports. “Great players in the league, you look around, they go out, it’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So, everybody’s got to do a little bit more. You’ve got to do a little bit more everywhere. But we’ll look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chubb is one of the “great players in the league” without a doubt. Since coming into the league in 2018, the former Georgia RB has four seasons of 1,000 or more rushing yards (three with more than 1,200) and four Pro Bowl appearances. Through just 77 NFL games, the Browns superstar has 6,511 rushing yards, 1,011 receiving yards, and 52 total touchdowns.

On Monday, the Browns replaced Chubb with an excellent effort by Jerome Ford, who had 131 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in relief against the Steelers. And while Ford is the most likely and immediate replacement option, the specter of the unsigned former Brown Kareem Hunt also looms large.

Kevin Stefanski says the team will evaluate their plans without Chubb on a week-to-week basis moving forward, though.

“I think you do that week-to-week, based on who’s available to you,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, you lose Nick, but we have players back there that we really trust and we like a lot. So, it does shift some things to different guys, and we’ll work through that throughout this week and really throughout the season.”

The Browns' first full game after the Nick Chubb injury comes in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.