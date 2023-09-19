Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could hardly keep his emotions in check after they lost running back Nick Chubb for the season on Monday. Despite Chubb's dire predicament, Stefanski told reporters in the postgame conference the Browns have to trudge forward, per The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on players dealing with the loss of Nick Chubb pic.twitter.com/FVWc2cVPdW — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2023

“The guys knew what they had to do. Again, you feel for the people in this case. In Nick's case, you obviously feel for Nick. But I know Nick and his teammates know Nick and you have to move on in football. You have to move on and try to win football games. We just didn't do enough things to contribute to win today,” Stefanski said.

Kevin Stefanski also confirmed Nick Chubb is out for the season. The latter's season ended after Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled him low in the first half. Chubb's left knee bore the brunt of Fitzpatrick's momentum. It appeared the knee snapped in place in television slow motion replays. To make matters worse for the Browns, they lost their 20th consecutive road game against the Steelers, 26-22.

Chubb's fellow NFL players Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Kyler Murray expressed their support for the fallen gridiron warrior on social media. Browns running back Jerome Ford picked up the slack for Nick Chubb after his devastating second-quarter injury. Ford finished with a respectable 106 yards on 16 carries in the loss.

Will Kevin Stefanski stick to Jerome Ford in Nick Chubb's absence? The Browns could also sign a free agent or trade for a serviceable running back now that Chubb is out for the year. Whatever the case, expect the Browns to rally behind Chubb from this point onward.