Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb won't be suiting up again this season after suffering a gruesome injury on Monday Night Football in Week 2. But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still praised the star back as a big part of the team's 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Stefanski lauded his team's resiliency, bouncing back not just from a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but also seeing their best weapon on offense go down on a scary-looking play. “You lose a player like Nick…I know what that does, but I also know how this team responds. And I saw it from the jump,” Stefanski told reporters after the game, per The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak.

Chubb went down after he was tackled on a 5-yard gain in the second quarter of Monday's game. His left knee was bent in an awkward position as a result. Chubb exited the game and did not return.

There was immediate concern about the severity of the injury, but the team now believes that Chubb only tore his MCL, as opposed to sustaining damage to his ACL as well. It's a positive piece of news after fears of Chubb's career possibly being in jeopardy arose.

Despite Sunday's big win, the Browns clearly felt Chubb's absence. Three running backs for Cleveland combined for 21 carries that produced 58 yards and a touchdown. Pretty pedestrian output, especially considering Chubb gained more yards in both of his games in 2023. And he didn't even make it to halftime in his second game.

Still, Stefanski was effusive in his praise for Chubb's influence over the team, and how his guys fought back to earn a big victory without their lead back.

“I know the people we have on this team…Everyone talks always about culture. Culture is people, you know. I know the guys that are in that locker room. Nick not being here with us in that locker room that hurts. But he's with us every time we're out there on that field.”