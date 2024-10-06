The Cleveland Browns have once again been outclassed by their opponents. The latest team to trounce them? The Washington Commanders, who won their matchup against the Browns 34-13. The Commanders have soundly defeated Cleveland in all three phases of the game, particularly on defense. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has underperformed for yet another matchup, much to the dismay of Cleveland fans across the world.

“The Browns are closer to the No. 1 overall draft pick than they are the playoffs,” posted sports media professional Nick Pedone on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “The Deshaun Watson trade is the worst in NFL history. It’s set the organization back years.”

That take is just one that thousands, if not millions, of Cleveland fans agree with. The team's core is solid, as they feature stars like wide receiver Amari Cooper, guard Joel Bitonio, cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The organization's leadership, GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, have experienced success before. So, this question must be asked: is it time to replace Watson as the starting quarterback? Furthermore, would that change help the Browns make the playoffs once again?

Browns might need to replace Deshaun Watson as starting QB

Behind Watson on the depth chart is former number one overall pick Jameis Winston, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The ex-Florida State Seminole has plenty of starting experience and has a lot of positive attributes. He has a cannon for an arm, and he's well-liked by his teammates. Furthermore, his tendency to turn the ball over has gotten better since his early days with the Bucs. He probably has a good mastery of Stefanski's offense by now as well, as he does have a high football IQ.

He does turn the ball over a decent amount though, even after all his experience. His confidence is sometimes too high, so his football IQ can be overshadowed by occasional recklessness. But, for a team chasing another playoff berth, wouldn't taking a risk by starting a quarterback that can be known as a gunslinger be more beneficial than seeing someone like Watson flounder every week?

“We have one half to rescue any realistic chance of the playoffs this year,” another Browns fan posted. “The league knows Watson is bad, the Browns know Watson is bad…Winston is not the answer but give him a chance in the second half.”

The Cleveland faithful is tired of seeing Watson. They are tired of seeing their team suffer because their quarterback can't produce. They want to win, just like every other NFL fanbase. Will the signal caller they gave $230 million guaranteed to ever get back to his past peaks? It might be something that Stefanski, Berry and their team might have any more time to hope for.