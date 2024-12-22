The Cleveland Browns continued their disappointing season in Week 16 with a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and some players are looking to the future. Earlier this week, Myles Garrett was asked about the future of the team and said that he wanted to win at the end of the day.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Garrett's comments and didn't have much to say.

“Anything with me and the players I keep between us,” Stefanski said via Browns reporter Zac Jackson.

Garrett mentioned that he wanted to see a plan from the Browns on where they're heading in the future and how they can help him as well.

“First of all, I want to win,” Garrett said. “I want the Browns to put us in a position to win. When the season is over, I want the Browns to illustrate that to me.

“If they can show that they will put all the pieces in place do it in the near future. If we have that alignment and we have a great defense, have time of possession and a running game offense, that will keep my mind at rest. Not just me, a lot of guys on defense and the defensive line.”

What direction are the Browns going in?

The Browns have had a lot of things working against them this season, most notably at the quarterback position. Three quarterbacks have played this season, which has led them to not having much consistency on the field. The same could be said about the defense, as they've had their moments as well.

It'll be interesting to see what the team looks like next season and what they will do to try and improve the team. If they're serious about contending, they'll be aligned with some of the things that Myles Garrett mentioned.