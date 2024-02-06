Classy gesture from the Browns.

For the last four seasons, Bill Callahan served the Cleveland Browns as the team's offensive line coach. Not anymore. Callahan has now parted ways with the Browns to join his son, Brian Callahan, with the Tennessee Titans. The younger Callahan has recently been named the new head coach of the AFC South franchise, opening a unique opportunity for the Callahans to work together, something that Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged.

“Bill Callahan, very unique situation there, to go work for Brian not with Brian — he’s going to go work for Brian,” Stefanski said during an introductory press conference for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“I can’t wait for Brian to boss him around. The dream of every kid is to boss your parents around. So, happy for those guys,” Stefanski added.

The Browns mentor voiced out his team's true feelings over the exciting future for the father-and-son duo in Tennessee. It was a nice gesture from Stefanski, to say the least. Family will always come first and Stefanski and the Browns clearly understand that.

“I think organizationally, we realized that’s a unique situation and did not want to stand in the way of that. So, excited for, certainly, Brian and Bill down there.”

The void left by Callahan remains open, with the Browns yet to name his replacement, but there's still plenty of time for them to look for a new offensive line coach.

In what turned out to be Callahan's last season with the Browns, Cleveland ranked 22nd in the league in offensive quarterback sack rate and second in rushing yards per carry.