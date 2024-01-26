Henry has spent eight seasons with Tennessee amassing over 9,000 rushing yards.

It is a new era for the Tennessee Titans as they made the move to hire Brian Callahan as their new head coach after relieving Mike Vrabel of his duties. He was on a local radio show where he touched on getting the job with the Titans, but most notably, on star running back Derrick Henry since it is heavily rumored he will move elsewhere.

Henry has been dominant in his position due to his intangibles and size after spending eight seasons with the Titans, but his contract is set to expire after the season ends. With the Titans heading for a possible rebuild, it might not make sense for Tennessee to shelve out BIG money to a 30-year old running back.

However, Callahan was very complimentary about Henry and how he is as a player. When asked about the star in Callahan's team, he expressed that he fits into every offense and is an “incredible leader” according to Music City Miracle.

“A player like Derrick Henry fits in every offense. He’s been a remarkable player. He’s been the face of the franchise here for a long time. When you think of the Tennessee Titans you think of Derrick Henry,” Callahan said. “He’s earned that. If he’s open to a return that fits for us. I’m never going to say no to good players. He’s been an incredible leader in this building as well which also carries a lot of weight.”

Callahan said Henry has some “gas left in the tank”

It is definitely a safe answer as there are few teams, if any, that would say no to a player like Henry that can impact the rushing attack. However, at his age and in the position he is in, there are people that might think his best years are behind him which Callahan refutes.

“You can find ways to use every player. There’s no offensive system that would say I don’t like to have Derrick Henry here. I certainly think he has some gas left in the tank, so we will see where that goes,” Callahan said. “He’s going to hit the market, probably, and try to see what’s out there for him. I would never say to a player like that if they want to return here and it fits for us. He’s such a fantastic person on top of it and has meant so much to this city that I would never just say no to that.”

Henry thanked the fans for “greatest eight years” of his life

While Callahan is definitely open to the idea of Henry returning to the Titans, Henry himself made it seem like the Week 18 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be his final game in a Tennessee uniform. He did not say it outright, but he would thank the fans for the “greatest eight years of my life” after the win according to USA Today.

“Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life. The ups and downs. Y’all been there through everything. Through the adversity, watch me grow as a person and a player (and) always supporting me. I love ya’ll,” Henry said. “I love seeing the 22s in the stadium. Hopefully, I was an inspiration to all the young kids and everybody in the community. Just thank y’all so much, man. God is good. And Titan up baby.”

Whatever the case may be, it seems like the relationship between the two parties wasn't fractured as the two are likely to head in their separate ways, starting different eras. In eight seasons, Henry has rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns with Tennessee.