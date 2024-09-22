The Cleveland Browns picked up their first win of the season in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they will be hoping to get another victory over the lowly New York Giants in Week 3. While things are looking up for the Browns ahead of this game, it appears as if they are set to get a big boost with the return of star left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills season came to an end in Week 9 last year when he suffered an MCL injury, and he's been working his way back to full health ever since then. It appears as if the time has finally come for him to return, though, as Wills is expected to make his season debut for Cleveland in Week 3 against the Giants.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Browns starting LT Jedrick Wills, who is recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2023 and is listed as questionable, is expected to make his season debut, sources say. A big lift for the Cleveland offense.”

Deshaun Watson will be thrilled with Browns' Jedrick Wills Jr. injury update

Ever since getting selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills has been one of the best left tackles in the game. With James Hudson III struggling to fill in for Wills in his absence to begin the season, you can bet that Deshaun Watson will be fired up to have Willis protecting his blindside moving forward.

The Browns offensive line still won't be fully healthy for this game, as starting right tackle Jack Conklin has been ruled out already with a knee injury. Getting Wills back figures to be a huge boost for Cleveland and their offense, and hopefully this will be the start of more cohesiveness for the Browns offensive line as the season unfolds.