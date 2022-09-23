Nick Chubb stole the show on Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on their TNF spectacle, 29-17. Chubb came out with a dazzling display for his team, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was all for it.

LeBron was clearly enjoying the show as he cheered his Browns against their AFC North rivals. The Lakers talisman got fired up as Amari Cooper opened the scoring for Cleveland off of an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett. The Steelers would battle back, though, and Pittsburgh managed to take a 14-13 lead heading into the break.

The Browns took it up a notch in the second half, and they quickly turned the game around. For his part, Chubb scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Cleveland a 23-14 lead. This capped off what turned out to be quite an evening for the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

It was at this point that LeBron tweeted out his hyped reaction to Chubb’s awesome display:

In the end, Chubb managed a total of 113 rushing yards, 23 carries, and one touchdown. There’s little doubt that the Browns would not have won this one without his heroics:

Nick Chubb flew over the Steelers as the Browns get the primetime win 🙌 113 yards

23 carries

1 TD pic.twitter.com/ncijIak9Ac — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

The Browns are now 2-1 to open the season as they successfully bounce back from their heart-wrenching Week 2 loss against New York Jets. They get the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, and this should be a good opportunity for them to further build on what has been a rather promising start to the new campaign.