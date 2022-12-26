By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Many Cleveland Browns fans were likely wondering why star pass-rusher Myles Garrett was benched on the team’s first defensive series Saturday in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, which eliminated them from playoff contention. Head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified on Monday why Garrett found himself watching from the sidelines for a brief period.

Via BrownsZone:

“That was just a team thing,” Stefanski said Monday on a Zoom call. “That was my decision.”

Stefanski didn’t go any further. But, it does sound like it was done for disciplinary reasons because the same thing happened to safety Grant Delpit earlier in the year. Garrett ended up suiting up for 67% of the defensive snaps (36 of 54), collecting three tackles on the day. The four-time Pro Bowler did stand at center field as the Cleveland captain for the coin toss, despite not playing the first series.

Regardless of the Browns’ poor campaign, Myles Garrett has been effective as always. He’s collected 13.5 sacks, 45 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, and 15 tackles for loss. He was just named to the Pro Bowl last week. Without Deshaun Watson for most of the season, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Cleveland. He’s struggling early on since returning too, completing just 57.7% of his passes and getting picked off three times in four outings.

But, the hope is Watson can bounce back in 2023 and lead the Browns back to the playoffs. Defensively, they’re going to be just fine with two elite pass-rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Cleveland is back in action on New Year’s Day against the Washington Commanders.