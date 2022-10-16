Myles Garrett breaks Clay Matthews Jr.’s Browns sack record in just 6 years, but there’s a catch

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is in just his sixth NFL season, but that hasn’t stopped him from rewriting the franchise’s record books. In Week 6 action against the New England Patriots, Garrett set the all-time Browns sack record by taking down rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. The sack was number 62.5 of Garrett’s career.

Clay Matthews Jr. was the previous record-holder with 62 sacks on the official books, but there’s a catch here. The NFL didn’t start counting individual sacks until 1982, and Matthews played four seasons with the Browns before that. According to Pro Football Reference’s tally, Matthews racked up 13 sacks in those four seasons, giving him 75.0 total sacks in 16 years for his Browns career. But, again, that’s not official, so now Garrett holds the record.

Of course, Myles Garrett is well on his way to blowing past 75 career sacks with the Browns. Sunday’s sack was his fourth of the 2022 season, and he hit double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons. His high came last season when he racked up 16.0 sacks, earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season.

Garrett has lived up to the hype of the No. 1 overall pick. Now he’s going to try to lead the Browns to team success. They finally made the playoffs again two seasons ago, only to lose in the playoffs and then falter in 2021.

Cleveland is still waiting on Deshaun Watson to return from his suspension, so Myles Garrett and the defense has a lot riding on them to succeed while Jacoby Brissett fills in.