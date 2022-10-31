Myles Garrett, Browns unveil Stranger Things inspired club ahead of MNF

The Cleveland Browns are looking to break through to playoffs in the 2022 season, Myles Garrett leads the way for them on defense, but his battles go beyond the gridiron. Garrett is also honing in on this love for Stranger Things with a Dungeons & Dragons club called “The Heathens.”

Garrett, guard Wyatt Teller and former fullback Johnny Stanton, who played for the Browns in the last two seasons, form the D&D club that has brought their love for Stranger Things to life even more.

SportsCenter feature for Monday Night Football on the #Browns Dungeons & Dragons Club… aka “The Heathens…” (part 1) pic.twitter.com/KCDGNdAoLH — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 31, 2022

SportsCenter feature for Monday Night Football on the #Browns Dungeons & Dragons Club… aka “The Heathens…” (part 2) pic.twitter.com/bUh3nxsk9v — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 31, 2022

Stanton, the dungeon master of the club, said that he started the club when he saw Garrett rocking a Stranger Things shirt. Now, the Browns have two of the best players at their respective positions fighting in the trenches in the NFL and on the make-believe battlefield against monsters.

“Getting to know the actual game and trying to learn what’s really going on started from watching Stranger Things,” said Garrett, who called the hit Netflix series one of his favorite shows. “Once he asked me, I was on board right away.” Garrett has shsown his love for the show often, including in his Halloween decorations.

Teller explained that some Browns players met the club with confusion. “It’s like, ‘What are you playing? Isn’t that a little nerdy?’ Well look, that’s your perception of it until you actually learn how to play. It’s actually a lot of fun,” he said.

As the Browns prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and look to avoid falling to 2-6, Garrett will look to prove he is a true hero for Cleveland and help lead them to victory.