Myles Garrett is the last person you want to see lined up across from you if you're an opposing offense. The Cleveland Browns star has consistently been one of the best and most disruptive pass rushers in the NFL during his career, and he has almost single-handedly made the Browns a nightmare to play against for opponents at times.

Before the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in a huge AFC North clash on Sunday in Cleveland, Garrett took being a scary proposition to a new level. As Halloween nears, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year showed up to the stadium rocking an incredible “Terminator” costume.

In order to pull off such a detailed look, Garrett worked with some Hollywood connections to get the mask made for today's game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Myles Garrett worked with a former Hollywood stage and costume design team, Mike Castro of Madness FX, to design ‘The Terminator' mask that he wore to today’s game vs. the Ravens,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Garrett and the Browns are desperately trying to get their season back on track after a 1-6 start. They will be turning to a new quarterback to get the job done in this one, as Jameis Winston will make his first start of the season in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.

Garrett hasn't been on the same world-beating pace this season as he has in past season, as injuries to his feet have slowed his production downs slightly. Still, he has recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss in seven games and will be looking to add to that total today.

Garrett has also been in the middle of trade rumors this year as the Browns' season quickly slips away from. them and contenders come calling looking for pass rush help. A player of Garrett's caliber would obviously be a huge get for any team trying to make a Super Bowl push, but it remains to be seen whether he will be dealt before the Nov. 5 deadline.