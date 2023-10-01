Myles Garrett sustained a foot injury during the Cleveland Browns' Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Naturally, it raised some concerns about his availability moving forward.

Luckily for the Browns, it doesn't seem Garrett's injury is serious. While he was spotted with a walking boot after Sunday's contest, the star defensive end emphasized that he won't sit out their next game.

The Browns have a bye week before returning to action in Week 6 where they will play the San Francisco 49ers. When asked about his status for the said showdown, Garrett confidently said: “I'll be ready.”

#Browns Myles Garrett is in a boot for his sore foot. Says he’ll be ready when they get back from the bye pic.twitter.com/yfm9SnByKG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 1, 2023

Myles Garrett suffered the injury during one of his hits on Lamar Jackson, with his foot getting caught underneath the Ravens QB as he bent backward. While Garrett was able to continue playing in the contest, he had a noticeable limp since then.

The Browns have yet to reveal further details on Garrett's injury, but based off on the DE's comments, there shouldn't be concerns about it. Plus, the team has two weeks to get Garrett to full health before he returns to the field.

Garrett had a standout performance against the Ravens, recording one sack on Jackson, as well as four quarterback hits. Unfortunately, with Deshaun Watson sidelined due to shoulder injury, their defensive efforts went for naught as the offense struggled.

Sure enough, the Browns can't afford to have Garrett sidelined for long. He is their defensive anchor, and if they want to bounce back against the 49ers, they will need him to be at his best.