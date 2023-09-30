The Baltimore Ravens will head to the Land to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Ravens-Browns prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ravens lost 22-19 in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Unfortunately, they struggled to put points on the board throughout the game. The Colts forced overtime with one minute left, and the Ravens could not respond. Significantly, Lamar Jackson went 22 for 31 with 202 yards passing while rushing 14 times for 101 yards and two scores. Gus Edwards rushed 11 times for 51 yards. Likewise, Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 48 yards. Kyle Hamilton had three sacks on defense.

The Browns routed the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Initially, they had a 13-3 halftime lead. The Browns ran away with it in the fourth. Ultimately, Deshaun Watson went 27 for 33 with 289 yards with two touchdowns. Pierre Strong rushed six times for 27 yards. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 35-13. Significantly, the Ravens are 20-6 over the past 26 games between the two. But the teams have split the season series the past two years, with the home team winning each time. Furthermore, the Browns have gone 3-1 over the past four home games against the Ravens.

Here are the Ravens-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Browns Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +1.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns Week 4

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+ and Paramount+

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens have not gelled consistently on offense. Yet, they still have an offense that can score on any drive. Jackson remains one of the best quarterbacks in the league at improvising. Now, he will try to beat the Browns again.

Jackson has passed for 608 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing 32 times for 193 yards and two scores. Thus, he will be a threat all over the field. The Ravens have had a rotating sphere of running backs through the injury list. Sadly, none have been able to keep themselves upright. J.K. Dobbins is out for the season, and Justice Hill will not play this weekend. Ultimately, it leaves Edwards, who has rushed 29 times for 145 yards and a touchdown. And even he is hurting. However, the Ravens also have Flowers, who has 21 receptions for 188 yards. But he is still searching for his first touchdown. Additionally, Nelson Agholor and Mark Andrews are around. Agholor has nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Andrews has nine receptions for 80 yards and a score.

The defense will attempt to avoid a collapse. After a strong opening weekend, they answered with another good game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the Ravens could not stop the game-tying drive last weekend, and unfortunately, it resulted in a loss.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they gel on offense. Then, the defense must avoid late-game mistakes.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns showed last week what they are capable of, even without Nick Chubb running the ball. However, they would like to see any running back step up in his absence to relieve the pressure off Watson.

Watson has passed for 678 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while also rushing 15 times for 83 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Ford now has 41 rushes for 160 yards. Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown, while Elijah Moore has 15 catches for 128 yards. David Njoku has 10 receptions for 92 yards. However, the run-blocking has been bad. The pass-blocking could also use some work.

The defense remains stout. Significantly, Myles Garrett now has seven solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Grant Delpit has 13 solo tackles and one interception. Curiously, he is the only player on the defense with an interception. Denzel Ward has 11 solo tackles for the Browns. Next, look for him to try and grab his first interception of the season.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can establish a running game to keep Jackson off the field. Then, they need to prevent Jackson from getting loose and not allow him to burn them.

Final Ravens-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Browns showed what they could do without Chubb. Now, they must do it against a tougher opponent. The Ravens will look to bounce back. Yet, the Browns have found ways to beat them at home recently. Look for the Browns to continue to rely on their defense and Watson to help them win.

Final Ravens-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: -1.5 (-110)